Bills coach Sean McDermott is prepared to use RB LeSean McCoy as much as he needs him. (0:23)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that he could play running back LeSean McCoy on "every snap" of each game this season.

Editor's Picks Bills' Taylor cleared, expected to start Week 1 Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is out of the concussion protocol and is expected to start Week 1 vs. the Jets, coach Sean McDermott said.

"The workload, whatever it takes to win the game," McDermott said. "That's how we play the game. We play to win, and whatever it takes to win the game, that's what we're going to do. If it means he's got to play every snap, that's what we'll do if he's feeling good, like it is for every player. I'll look him in the eye, say, 'How do you feel? Feel good? OK, let's go.' No different with LeSean."

McCoy, 29, played in 15 games last season and 61 percent of the Bills' total offensive snaps. He ran 234 times for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns.

McDermott previously said at the start of training camp that playing McCoy every snap might not be realistic.

"We'll just see, we'll see what he can handle," McDermott said July 29. "Like any player, we're going to put him in the position to be successful and try to manage the downside, and it's no different with LeSean. Running backs, you love for them to take a player like LeSean every rep of a game, but that's not realistic, so we'll see as we move week-to-week."

McCoy's workload is expected to increase this season after the Bills declined to match the New England Patriots' restricted free-agent offer this offseason for Mike Gillislee, who served as McCoy's backup last year. Buffalo also released running back Jonathan Williams on Sunday, leaving veteran Mike Tolbert as their main backup to McCoy.