A complete review of Tom Brady's games and medical and spotters' reports found there was no indication the New England Patriots quarterback suffered a concussion, nor did he report any signs or symptoms related to a concussion last season.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, in a statement released Wednesday, said the joint review was conducted by both the NFL and the NFLPA, and that Brady allowed his medical records to be reviewed.

"There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms," McCarthy said in the statement. "The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority, and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible."

Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, had said in May that Brady was concussed last season.

"This review identified no evidence of any deviation from the protocol by the Patriots' medical staff or the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants assigned to Patriots games, or any indication that Mr. Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with having sustained a concussion," the statement said.

Brady, addressing his wife's comments in August, did not confirm he sustained a concussion in 2016.

"I don't want to get into things that happened in my past, certainly medical history and so forth. I really don't think that's anybody's business," Brady said last month. "What happened last year -- I'm focused on this year and improving and working on things I need to get better at. So that's how I approach everything. I'm not sitting here worried about last year or five years ago. There are other people that do worry about that -- my wife, or my parents, or my sisters, people that love me and care about me. But I do the best I can do to be prepared to play -- mentally and physically -- and I give the game everything I can."