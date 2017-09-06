        <
        >

          Michael Bennett: Cops drew guns on me for 'being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time'

          10:54 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Seattle Seahawks star defensive end Michael Bennett has accused police officers of pointing guns at him and using excessive force during an incident in Las Vegas last month.

          Bennett posted a statement on his Twitter account Wednesday, saying that he felt "terrified" and "helpless" and announcing that he is considering filing a civil rights lawsuit.

          Bennett said the incident occurred after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, when police apprehended him after hearing what sounded like gunshots in a crowded area.

          According to Bennett, officers pointed guns at him "for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."

          Bennett wrote that one officer, with his gun drawn, warned him that he would "blow my f------ head off" if he moved. Another officer jammed his knee into Bennett's back and handcuffed him, according to Bennett.

          Bennett said he was placed in a police car before officers confirmed his identity, realized he was not a suspect and released him "without any legitimate justification for the Officers' abusive conduct."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.