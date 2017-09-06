Seattle Seahawks star defensive end Michael Bennett has accused police officers of pointing guns at him and using excessive force during an incident in Las Vegas last month.

Bennett posted a statement on his Twitter account Wednesday, saying that he felt "terrified" and "helpless" and announcing that he is considering filing a civil rights lawsuit.

Bennett said the incident occurred after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, when police apprehended him after hearing what sounded like gunshots in a crowded area.

According to Bennett, officers pointed guns at him "for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Bennett wrote that one officer, with his gun drawn, warned him that he would "blow my f------ head off" if he moved. Another officer jammed his knee into Bennett's back and handcuffed him, according to Bennett.

Bennett said he was placed in a police car before officers confirmed his identity, realized he was not a suspect and released him "without any legitimate justification for the Officers' abusive conduct."