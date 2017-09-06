Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says Ezekiel Elliott is locked in and ready to go for Week 1. (0:33)

FRISCO, Texas -- With his eligibility to play beyond Week 1 against the New York Giants in question, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was on the practice field on Wednesday for the only padded practice of the week.

"He seems very focused, locked in on meetings, the walk-through," coach Jason Garrett said. "We'll have a good practice today. He's done an excellent job in his preparation."

Elliott's six-game suspension was upheld by arbitrator Harold Henderson on Tuesday night, but because of the timing of the announcement, he will be allowed to play Sunday. A U.S. District Court judge will make a ruling Friday on the injunction Elliott is seeking to prevent the NFL's discipline.

Garrett did not speak with Elliott after the rulings on Tuesday, but they spoke Wednesday morning.

The Cowboys say their preparation for the game has not changed. They had been preparing Elliott all summer as if he would be able to play against the Giants and said they were ready to alter course with Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Rod Smith had the suspension taken effect immediately.

"He was not able to be at the walk-through that we had at the end of the day [Tuesday], but he's really been at everything else," Garrett said. "Last week when he went up to New York prior to the Houston game that we were supposed to play he missed those day, but other than that he's been here and doing everything we've asked him to do, and he's done an excellent job in his preparation."

Multiple players said they had not been paying attention to the case on Tuesday before the ruling but were hoping for the best for Elliott.

"I think the biggest thing for all of us is to focus on what we need to do each and every day," Garrett said. "That's been a point that we've tried to emphasize to our team for a long, long time. Our team understands the importance of that. in order to be your best, you've got to focus on yourself and what you need to do in your preparation to play your best football. So that's really where our focus is. We don't spend a lot of time on other stuff."