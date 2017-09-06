Four referees are among the 21 NFL officials who have converted to full-time status in fulfillment of a one-year experiment in the value of year-round officiating.

Referees Brad Allen, Walt Anderson, Jerome Boger and Pete Morelli are now full-time employees of the league, according to a joint announcement Wednesday from the NFL and NFL Referees Association (NFLRA). The list represents a blend of all seven officiating positions and a variety of experience levels, ranging from line judge Mark Steinkerchner (24th NFL season) to side judge Jonah Moore (third).

The NFL has discussed the possibility of full-time officiating for years, but this spring its competition committee urged league officials to push forward and negotiate a structure with the NFLRA. The sides agreed to a voluntary process in August, one that was open to anyone on the already-hired 124-person officiating roster. The NFL agreed not to make it compulsory or a factor in future employment.

The 21 full-time officials are allowed to retain outside jobs but must commit to making the NFL their top professional priority. They also must agree to report to the league's New York office within 48 hours of a request if necessary.

NFLRA executive director Scott Green said this summer that he did not expect much to change in the day-to-day schedules of full-time officials during the season. The projected benefit would come in the offseason, through extended training and other working groups designed to improve and enhance the officiating process.

The sides agreed to circle back prior to the 2018 season. At that point, they will determine if the program was effective, whether it should be changed or if all officials should return to independent contractor status.