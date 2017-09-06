Odell Beckham Jr. worked out as the Giants gear up for a Week 1 showdown with the Cowboys. (1:10)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Odell Beckham Jr. didn't practice Wednesday, but as for playing Sunday night when the New York Giants open the season against the Dallas Cowboys, he said he "wouldn't count it out."

Beckham, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, said he is "feeling better." He did some light jogging Wednesday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center without a brace or tape on his left ankle and declared himself day-to-day.

"I'm itching. I'm itching," Beckham said. "But patience and trust."

Odell Beckham Jr. says he's feeling better, and he even participated in some light jogging, but he did not practice on Wednesday. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

He's making progress. Wednesday was the first time since Beckham injured his ankle more than two weeks ago that he was seen doing any sort of running.

Beckham rode the stationary bike Monday as his teammates warmed up and practiced. He participated in warm-ups inside the Giants' practice bubble on Wednesday before going off to work on the side with a trainer. The star wide receiver then went outside with a trainer and did some light running while his teammates ran through drills. Beckham was not seen doing any full-speed sprints or running before the media left approximately 20 minutes into practice.

"[Wednesday] was a good day," Beckham said when asked if it's the most he's done since injuring the ankle 16 days ago. "I don't know about the most I've done ..."

Beckham is trying to get back in time for Sunday night's opener in Texas against the Dallas Cowboys. He said he's done some running and cutting, although he didn't note if it was at full speed. The Pro Bowler was jogging at about 60 percent on Wednesday.

The Giants are still closely monitoring his progress with the opener four days away. They have their most physical practice of the week scheduled for Thursday.

"He's got some treatment, he's getting all the work in that he can get and we'll see how he progresses," coach Ben McAdoo said.

McAdoo made it clear that the decision for Beckham to play will made by the medical staff, not the coach or the player.

"Again if it's safe for the player to play and he's not going to do further harm to himself physically then we would think about playing him," McAdoo said. "But I would never put a player out there who would do further damage to himself physically."

Beckham said he wouldn't play Sunday if it had to be with a brace or tape on his ankle. He always goes with the natural feel.

He also wouldn't detail the exact nature of the injury. McAdoo has repeatedly called it "an ankle," although there is belief Beckham is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

When asked specifically if that was the injury, Beckham bobbed and weaved as if he were trying to avoid defenders on a Sunday afternoon.

"Some kind of ankle sprain. Somewhere in there in that area around the ankle," Beckham said. "Upper, lower, middle, left right."

Beckham entering training camp in what he declared the best shape of his career. He felt primed physically and mentally for his best season.

The injury has been a setback, but not one he's worried will derail his season.

"It's just a little setback," Beckham said, "for a major comeback."