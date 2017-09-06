BEREA, Ohio - Cleveland Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett tweaked an ankle on Wednesday and was not able to finish practice, coach Hue Jackson said at his post-practice news conference.

"He went as long as he could," Jackson said.

Garrett was listed as limited on the injury report. Jackson would not guess whether this would affect his availability for Sunday's opener against the Steelers.

Myles Garrett's status for the Browns opener in question after tweaking ankle. AP Photo/David Richard

"We'll see," Jackson said. "I don't want to make medical decisions. I'm not very good at them. We'll see where we are as we move through the week."

Garrett had a foot issue in minicamp, but Jackson said he did not believe the ankle was at all related. Garrett was the draft's first overall pick.

When he met the media before practice, he refused to back down from his statement in the spring that he hoped to take down Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"Stand by it," Garrett said. "You shouldn't be scared to take anybody down."

His thoughts on trying to take Roethlisberger down after watching tape. "He is no small fella," Garrett said with a smile.

Will Garrett play on Sunday? "He was out there at practice; obviously he didn't finish practice," Jackson said. "Let's just leave it at that. He didn't finish today so we'll see where we are."