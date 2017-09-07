Adam Schefter reports the Browns' No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett will not play Week 1 after being diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, an injury that could linger throughout the season. (1:00)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and will miss at least two weeks, the team announced Thursday.

Garrett will then be re-evaluated after a couple weeks, according to the team. A typical recovery time for a high ankle sprain is 4-6 weeks.

The Browns said Thursday that No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett has a high ankle sprain and his status will be updated in a "couple" of weeks. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

The Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's opener, followed by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

The top overall pick in this year's draft was injured Wednesday during Cleveland's first full practice leading to the opener. It's not known how Garrett was hurt.

Garrett's loss is another blow for the Browns, who went 1-15 last season and have had their share of costly injuries in recent years.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Garrett was limited by a left ankle sprain last year at Texas A&M. He sprained a foot with the Browns this spring, but Browns coach Hue Jackson said he did not believe the ankle injury was related.

Information from ESPN Browns reporter Pat McManamon and the Associated Press was used in this report.