Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is expected to miss Sunday's opener against the Indianapolis Colts as he continues his prolonged holdout, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Donald has not shown up throughout the Rams' training camp and preseason, racking up approximately $1.4 million in fines. If he doesn't show up before Sunday's 1:05 p.m. PT kickoff at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, he will lose one of 17 game checks from a rookie contract that will pay him a base salary of $1.8 million.

Tanzel Smart, a rookie sixth-round pick, is expected to take Donald's spot as the starting 3-technique, lining up between the left guard and the left tackle in base 3-4 sets.

Both sides have made little progress on a contract extension for Donald that could eventually make him the game's highest paid defensive player.