BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns released Calvin Pryor when the safety did not heed coach Hue Jackson's order to walk away from a scuffle before practice on Thursday, according to a league source familiar with the incident.

Pryor and receiver Ricardo Louis were involved, but Pryor drew the ire of Jackson when he did not stop as ordered, the source said.

Calvin Pryor, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2014, was traded to the Browns on June 1. He was expected to be a backup. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Jackson declined to discuss details other than to say that Pryor had been released. Jackson called what happened an internal matter.

"Things happen," Jackson said. "We move on."

Players get into scuffles and most players understand it happens. The main issue was Pryor not stopping when told to do so.

Louis declined to comment on what happened, as did other players asked about the incident.

Joe Thomas would only say: "I didn't really see what happened, but coach basically just said you have to listen to him. He's the boss."

Pryor is a former first-round pick of the New York Jets. The Browns acquired him for linebacker Demario Davis in a June 1 trade.

Pryor was projected as a backup. Derrick Kindred will start alongside Jabrill Peppers in the secondary. The team expects to promote Kai Nacua from the practice squad to replace Pryor.