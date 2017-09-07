EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- When he faces off against his former team of 10 years for the first time on Monday night, Adrian Peterson will share the spotlight with another Minnesota Vikings legend.

While Peterson will begin the second leg of his career with the New Orleans Saints in the place that built him into a star, ex-Minnesota wide receiver Randy Moss will also be front and center in front of his former fan base when he's inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor at halftime.

It's a moment the future Hall of Fame wide receiver has been counting down to for some time, a moment he's eager to share with a player he touts among the greats.

Adrian Peterson returns to Minnesota with a very different look. Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire

"As long as I've been a fan of the game, you have guys like Adrian Peterson that will grow on you," Moss said during a teleconference on Thursday. "For the fact that both of us were drafted as Vikings, I grew to love his game and what he brought to the game, what he brought to the Minnesota Vikings. By him coming back, I think it's a really big night for the state of Minnesota, my family, the Vikings.

"When I came to Minnesota for my second trip, one of the things that I looked at with Adrian Peterson was how well he practiced with pads, without pads. It was game on. In my 14-year career, he's one of the top five guys on my list that I looked at him like, 'Man, if I could just come to practice every single day like him, I can still continue to make plays, and I'm in my mid-30s.' For him, just being able to understand that there is going to be a lot of hype, there is going to be a lot of excitement."

By the time Peterson was taken by Minnesota in the first round of the 2007 draft, Moss had been gone from the Vikings for three years. The two only overlapped in Minnesota for a brief time when Moss was traded back to the Vikings via New England for a second stint that lasted all of four games during the 2010 season.

The wideout went on to finish his career by amassing the second-most touchdowns in NFL history behind Jerry Rice with 156 and 15,292 receiving yards. He, too, had to face the Vikings as an opposing player, returning to Minnesota for the first time after seven seasons as a member of the Raiders for a preseason game in 2006.

It was the first time in his career that Moss was no longer off-limits to the defenders who were once on his side.

"A lot of defenders I practiced against had put it to me this way. When they were going against me, they were not allowed to hit me. And if they were, it was a little thud," Moss said. "Now that A.P.'s coming back, I think there's going to be an extra incentive for that defense to go ahead and tee off on Adrian Peterson, but at the same time, I think it's going to give him an extra incentive that he's coming back home where it all started at and now he gets to show them that no, y'all shouldn't have drafted (Dalvin) Cook, y'all should've left me, gave me my money. I think that there's just a lot of big things that's going to happen that night."

After the 2005-06 season in Oakland, Moss would go on to play with the Patriots for four years before returning to Minnesota briefly in 2010 and finishing up that season in Tennessee. He then ended his career in 2012 with San Francisco.

This is uncharted territory for Peterson, who rushed for a Vikings franchise-best 97 touchdowns and 11,747 yards from 2007-16. The moment is one he's anticipated since he was signed as a free agent by the Saints, but one he won't be able to fully grasp the magnitude of until he walks into U.S. Bank Stadium as an opponent.

The advice from one former Vikings star to another: Keep it simple.

"Of course his nerves are going to be getting the best out of him out of the day," he said. "If I could give him any type of input or any kind of help, it'd be just relax, do your daily routine, do what you normally do. When it's time to kick off, man, it's extra. I mean, it's extra.

"He just has to be ready."