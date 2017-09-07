FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have placed second-year wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, whose emergence in the second half of Super Bowl LI reflected his value to the team, on injured reserve Thursday.

Mitchell was put on short-term IR, meaning he can't practice for the first six weeks of the regular season and can't return to a game until Week 9.

Mitchell has been dealing with a knee issue since spring. The 2016 fourth-round pick out of Georgia was projected as the third or fourth receiver on the depth chart behind Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks, and alongside Danny Amendola.

The team had held him out of all spring practices, and brought him along slowly in training camp. Mitchell played in the team's second preseason game, but didn't appear to be 100 percent and ended up missing a stretch of practices after that game.

Questions about Mitchell's availability contributed to the team's pursuit of wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in last Saturday's trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Dorsett was a first-round pick (29th overall) of the Colts in 2015.

To fill Mitchell's roster spot, the Patriots promoted center/guard Ted Karras from the practice squad.