The Bengals have signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict to a three-year contract through the 2020 season, the team announced Thursday.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the deal is worth a total of $38.68 million.

The numbers are a significant bump from Burfict's last contract, a four-year deal signed in 2014 worth $19 million with $6.94 million guaranteed.

"Vontaze is still one of the young, emerging talents within the league," Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said in a statement. "We have worked hard at training, developing and retaining talented players. It's pleasing that Vontaze has made this commitment to be a part of the organization going forward. It was important to reach an extension before the start of the season and we look forward to having Vontaze back with the team in a few weeks."

Burfict's extension is one of two the Bengals have been preparing for this season. The other is for tight end Tyler Eifert, a 2013 first-round pick who is in the final season of his rookie contract.

Burfict, 26, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Arizona State in 2012. He was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season after leading the NFL with 171 combined tackles.

Burfict's career with the Bengals has been marked by numerous suspensions for what the league considers violations of player safety. Burfict was recently suspended three games (after appeal) for a hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman in the preseason. The NFL also suspended him three games to begin last season for what the league considered repeated violations of player safety.

However, the Bengals have been significantly better with Burfict. According to ESPN Stats & Information, opposing quarterbacks complete 63.6 percent of their passes against the Bengals without Burfict, compared with 60.3 percent with him.

"His energy is infectious to the whole team, not just the defense," said Bengals linebacker Vincent Rey, who will replace Burfict during his suspension. "The whole team sees his energy and we all pick up our game."

Burfict has started 56 games with 582 total tackles, seven sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 28 pass breakups.