No NFL player signed more endorsement deals this offseason than Dak Prescott.

For his head, he has New Era hats and Beats by Dre headphones. For his appetite, he has Campbell's Chunky Soup and Tostitos tortilla chips. For his thirst, he has Pepsi and 7-Eleven. For private travel, it's Nicholas Air.

He also became the latest face of AT&T and DirecTV and signed a lucrative new autograph deal with card company Panini America.

There is, of course, a reason why Prescott is so active in signing endorsement deals. On the second year of his rookie deal, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will earn just $540,000 this season.

How does that compare to other NFL quarterbacks? Consider this: Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, fresh off signing his new deal, will make $51 million this season, including the portion of the signing bonus he will receive. If you divide Stafford's take into 16 games and then break it down per minute of in-game play, with four minutes still to play in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 1 game Stafford will make more than Prescott makes for the entire season.

In his outstanding rookie season, Prescott threw 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions while rushing for six more TDs, and he led America's Team to a 13-3 record, making it possible for him to seriously supplement his Cowboys income.

When it came to the best value for the money, corporate America zeroed in on Prescott. And at least one marketer told us that Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott's pending status over alleged domestic violence gave Prescott more business.

Combine all Prescott's deals together, industry insiders tell ESPN.com, he'll make at least $2.5 million, nearly five times his on-field salary.

For New Era, Prescott will try to push sales of hats onto the heads of football fans. He joins Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard as endorsers for the brand, which became the NFL's official hat in 2012. Prescott will also wear Beats by Dre headphones to give the brand pregame exposure as it competes against Bose, the company that pays the league for the official headphones deal.

Prescott will be the latest to pitch Campbell's Chunky Soup, along with Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. The brand has a long heritage of being sponsored by NFL players. And for Nicholas Air, Prescott promotes the fractional jet ownership company as it competes against NetJets and Wheels Up, both of which have huge investments in athletes.

The second-year quarterback plays a role in DirecTV's promotion on NFL Sunday Ticket in its TV commercials. Locally, he has a deal with DirecTV's owner, AT&T, which has naming rights for the Cowboys' stadium.

Shortly after an autograph controversy in July, Prescott was re-signed by Panini to a new deal. The company is selling signed autographed footballs for $400.

And finally, Prescott will be used in digital and television ads for PepsiCo, which owns Frito-Lay, located in Plano, Texas.

"[Prescott] doesn't refer to his endorsements as his deals," said Peter Miller of JABEZ Marketing Group, Prescott's marketing agent. "He refers to them as relationships. Every deal we have, these companies are either great partners of the league, great partners of the Cowboys, or in some way tie to his life. Nicholas Air, for example, is out of Starkville, where he played his college ball."

The money Prescott makes in endorsements doesn't include the extra money he'll make in licensing royalties. He was the third-most popular player in licensing -- behind New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Elliott -- from March to May, according to data released by the NFLPA last month. A top-five finish is worth at least $250,000 more to Prescott's coffers.

Looking to protect the value of his own name, Prescott filed in May to trademark "D4K." In August, he received the trademark to his name "Dak Prescott" for use in promoting motivational speeches. A second trademark, seeking to trademark his name on athletic apparel, is pending.