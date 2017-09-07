RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks' season opener against the Packers in Green Bay will mark Eddie Lacy's return to the place where his NFL career began. Would he do a Lambeau Leap for old time's sake?

"You know, honestly, I've been thinking about that for the past two days," Lacy said Thursday when asked if he'd jump into the crowd if he scores a touchdown Sunday. "Part of me wants to, but I don't want to get pushed down. I really don't know how the crowd will react to that. Maybe I could find like a small patch of Seahawks fans and do it there." Eddie Lacy, left, may have a full workload for the Seahawks on Sunday as teammate Thomas Rawls is dealing with an ankle injury. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Lacy spent his first four seasons in Green Bay and said Thursday that he thought he'd be back with the team when he became a free agent over the offseason. He instead signed a one-year deal with Seattle, where he and incumbent starter Thomas Rawls will be the Seahawks' primary running backs. Rawls is still dealing with an ankle injury, according to coach Pete Carroll, which means Lacy could be busy Sunday against his former team.

Lacy's final season in Green Bay ended after five games because of an ankle injury that required surgery and limited him over the Seahawks' offseason program. Carroll said this week that Lacy is ready for a large workload on Sunday, even 20-25 carries if needed.

"I'll definitely take as many they give me," he said. "I haven't played since October, but going through the first [three] preseason games and getting the feel back and getting hit and reassuring myself that my ankle is perfectly fine, I feel like I'm equipped for whatever I have to do."

Lacy and the Seahawks will be trying to snap Seattle's seven-game losing streak (including playoffs) at Lambeau Field, which dates back to 1999.

"It's just a real historic place, and their fans take pride in making it as loud and uncomfortable as they can," Lacy said. "For me, this is going to be my first time being on the opposite side of that. I was there, so I'll be able to see how it is from the other side."