FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, a key part of the team's plans as its adjusts to the season-ending injury sustained by receiver Julian Edelman, left Thursday's season-opening 42-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourh quarter with a head injury and was ruled out by the team.

Editor's Picks Patriots' defense exposed with Drew Brees, Saints on horizon The Patriots' title defense got off to a stunningly bad start, as the Chiefs strung together big play after big play in an opening-night romp.

Mitchell to IR as Patriots lose another WR Already without Julian Edelman for the season due to a knee injury, the Pats placed fellow wideout Malcolm Mitchell on IR on Thursday, hours before their regular-season opener.

Goodell welcomed to boos at Gillette Stadium A crescendo of boos grew louder and louder Thursday night when commissioner Roger Goodell set foot on the field before the NFL's regular-season opener. 2 Related

Amendola, 31, was utilized as the Patriots' top punt returner against the Chiefs, which has been Edelman's role in recent years. He also caught quarterback Tom Brady's first two completions on third down, which is when Brady usually targets Edelman (team-high 38 times on third down in 2016).

Amendola was the Patriots' No. 3 receiver against the Chiefs, playing in the three-wide package alongside Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks. When he left the game, it thrust newly-acquired receiver Phillip Dorsett into that role. Meanwhile, safety Patrick Chung took over the punt-return duties.

That wasn't the only significant injury for the Patriots, as starting linebacker Dont'a Hightower left the game earlier in the third quarter with a knee injury. He had remained on the sideline after the injury, riding the stationary bike behind the bench with a large wrap over his right knee.