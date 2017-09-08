Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry has what the team is calling a potentially torn Achilles' tendon suffered in Thursday night's 42-27 win at New England.

Berry, carted off with 4:56 remaining, is playing in the first of a six-year deal that reportedly included $40 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

Last season, Berry tied his career high with four interceptions and returned two for touchdowns to tie for the NFL lead in that category. He also earned the fifth Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Off the field, Berry has been a positive voice in Kansas City's locker room and an inspiration to many of his teammates. Berry was diagnosed with lymphoma in November 2014 but returned to play by the start of the 2015 season and was named the AP Comeback Player of the Year.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.