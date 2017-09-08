Michael Smith and Jemele Hill debate whether the Giants can defeat the Cowboys without Odell Beckham Jr. now that Ezekiel Elliott will be available for their matchup. (1:32)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is officially listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. That puts him at 50-50 to be ready for the opener and likely will make him a game-time decision.

Beckham injured his left ankle on Aug. 21 against the Cleveland Browns. He has not practice in the almost three weeks since. He did some work on the side with a trainer Wednesday and Thursday but was seen doing only straight-line running.

Odell Beckham had 8 receptions for 167 yards and 1 touchdown last season against Dallas. Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

There is still time, however. The Giants have a recovery day Friday and will run a short practice at 85 percent on Saturday.

"Odell is getting treatment," coach Ben McAdoo said. "We'll see how he responds. He'll do all his work with the training staff [Friday], and we'll see how he responds [Saturday]. We have a launch day [Saturday]."

McAdoo emphatically stated earlier this week that Beckham's play would be a medical decision. If the medical staff clears the star receiver, he will play against the Cowboys. If not, he won't. The decision will not be left up to the player or the coach.

The Giants coach again responded coyly during his Friday news conference when asked about Beckham's status. He wouldn't answer a question asking whether a decision needed to come by Saturday.

McAdoo also sidestepped a question asking how Beckham was doing mentally.

"Seems like he's -- he's in there getting treatment and doing everything he can to get himself well," McAdoo said.

Beckham said earlier this week he had done some running and cutting. He wouldn't say whether his ankle was at 100 percent. He did not appear to be running at 100 percent while he did light sprints with a trainer on Wednesday and Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media.

If Beckham doesn't play, second-year receiver Roger Lewis is expected to take a majority of his snaps. Offseason acquisition Brandon Marshall would also be asked to play a bigger role.

Roger Lewis was only targeted 19 times in his rookie year but did have 2 touchdowns. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Marshall isn't unfamiliar with the role, having been the No. 1 receiver most of his career, including the past two seasons with the New York Jets. But with Beckham absent, there would be a lot of production to replace.

Beckham has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three professional seasons. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 80 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first three years.

Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. His 61-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the second meeting with the Cowboys proved to be the game-winning score.