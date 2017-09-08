METAIRIE, La. -- Long snapper Jon Dorenbos will require open heart surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm that was discovered in a follow-up physical after his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New Orleans Saints, according to Saints coach Sean Payton.

Payton credited Saints physician Dr. John Amoss, who first discovered the red flag and "basically saved his life with his findings." Dorenbos, 37, will require surgery "pretty quickly" and will be placed on the non-football injury list.

The Saints will bring in long snappers for a Friday audition before their Monday night opener at the Minnesota Vikings. And the trade (for a 2019 seventh-round pick) will likely be rescinded. But Payton stressed that there was "a blessing" to the unfortunate news. He said this was an issue that Dorenbos had "genetically at birth," but couldn't speak to why it may not have been discovered on previous physicals.

Dorenbos spent the past 11 years with the Eagles after beginning his career with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, and he had become one of the most beloved players on the team among teammates and fans alike. He appeared in a franchise-record 162 consecutive regular-season games in Philly, tying wide receiver Harold Carmichael, and earned two Pro Bowl berths with the Eagles.

Dorenbos has also become a celebrity because of his remarkable talents as a magician -- which made him a finalist on the NBC show, "America's Got Talent" in 2016.

And he has been an inspirational public speaker for overcoming tragedy early in his life. Dorenbos' father killed his mother when Dorenbos was 12. And he turned to magic as a way to deal with the tragedy. He has shared his story openly to help those who are faced with tragic situations.

This is now the second time this year that the Saints had to place a veteran on the NFI list because of a heart issue, following defensive tackle Nick Fairley earlier this offseason. Payton said their two cases are different, though both times it was a matter of an issue being discovered through follow-up physicals.

It also adds to a surprisingly-difficult offseason for the Saints in terms of finding a long snapper. They decided to move on from veteran Justin Drescher to start the offseason but tried out three other long snappers before turning back to Drescher during training camp. Then Drescher got injured and the Saints made the trade for Dorenbos. Whichever long snapper they sign after Friday's tryout will be their sixth of the offseason.