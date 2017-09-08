With Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida, the Miami Dolphins are moving their operations to Los Angeles to conduct practice and prepare for their Week 2 game against the Chargers, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano and Adam Schefter.

Dolphins owners Stephen Ross is taking care of the families for coaches, players and members of the team's traveling party. The plan is for the team to travel to California on Friday night, weather permitting, sources told ESPN.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins canceled practice through Sunday. The team deflated their indoor practice bubble and gave players the rest of the week off to prepare for the hurricane.

"A lot these guys have a lot on their plate -- moving their families -- and you've got people coming in, and your house and your cars," said quarterback Jay Cutler, who joined the Dolphins a month ago.

Also on Friday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team will remain in Houston after their game on Sunday against the Texans and re-evaluate their travel options on Monday.

"We will be thinking of those in our city and throughout Florida and the southeast who will be affected, as well as the first responders who will be working through this storm," the Jaguars' statement said. "We look forward to returning to Jacksonville as soon as possible."

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.