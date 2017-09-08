JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie receiver Dede Westbrook on injured reserve on Friday after claiming former first-round draft pick, safety Calvin Pryor, off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns released Pryor, whom the New York Jets took with the 18th overall pick in 2014, on Wednesday after he was involved in a fight with receiver Ricardo Lewis in practice.

The Jaguars also signed offensive lineman Josh Walker and released offensive lineman Earl Watford, who had been competing for the starting job at left guard.

The Jaguars drafted Westbrook in the fourth round and he had an impressive training camp after a slow start. He was bothered by a core muscle injury and traveled to Philadelphia on Aug. 28 to seek a second opinion regarding his injury, but played in the Jaguars' preseason finale against Atlanta on Aug. 31.

Westbrook, who led all NFL receivers in the preseason with 288 yards receiving, was ruled out of Sunday's season opener-against the Houston Texans earlier today before the Jaguars made the roster moves. Westbrook is eligible to come back off the injured reserve list after eight weeks.

Pryor appeared in 44 games with the New York Jets (191 tackles, 14 pass breakups, two interceptions) and was traded to Cleveland on June 1.

Walker has spent time with Houston, the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts, and played in 15 career games. He signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014.