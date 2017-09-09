The Indianapolis Colts have waived running back Matt Jones and elevated offensive lineman Adam Redmond to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

The Colts claimed Jones off waivers from the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Jones, who lost his starting job in Washington last season, was a long shot to stick on the roster because the Colts are already set at running back with Frank Gore, Robert Turbin and rookie Marlon Mack. Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard has repeatedly said he is always looking for ways to try to improve the roster in any possible way.

Jones rushed for 950 yards and six touchdowns in his two seasons in Washington. One of his biggest problems was an inability to hold on to the ball. He fumbled seven times with the Redskins, losing six of them. The six lost fumbles tied Melvin Gordon of the Chargers for the most over the past two seasons.

Redmond will likely back up undrafted rookie Deyshawn Bond at center against the Los Angeles Rams because starter Ryan Kelly is out with a foot injury.