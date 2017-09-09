Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has ended his holdout, reporting to the team and passing a physical.

Donald has not received a new contract, but the two sides will keep working toward one, the team announced Saturday. He will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Rams coach Sean McVay acknowledged that they wouldn't have the defensive tackle in Week 1, saying Saturday that "it's safe to say that he won't be a part of this game."

Donald will be on the active roster Sunday, and the Rams are seeking a roster exemption for him.

Tanzel Smart, a rookie sixth-round pick, is expected to take Donald's spot as the starting 3-technique lineman, lining up between the left guard and the left tackle in base 3-4 sets.

Donald, 26, was a first-round pick in 2014 and is still bound to the contract he signed as a rookie. He is a two-time All-Pro. Heading into this season, Pro Football Focus considered him the NFL's best player, regardless of position.

