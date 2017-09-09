ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With the season-opener two days away, the Denver Broncos have seen their depth in the defensive line take a hit in recent days.

Defensive end Jared Crick -- a starter -- and backup defensive end/nose tackle Zach Kerr have both been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Crick played in just one preseason game because of a back injury he suffered in mid-August, while Kerr suffered a knee injury in the Broncos' Aug. 26 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Also complicating matters is backup nose tackle Kyle Peko, who had initially been waived last weekend when the Broncos trimmed the roster to 53 players. He was re-signed but is questionable as he recovers from a training camp foot injury.

It leaves the Broncos trying to decide whether or not to move a player up from their practice squad for Monday's game. A move, however, would force them to expose another player who has already made their roster to waivers.

"I'm not sure, every option is going to be explored,'' Broncos coach Vance Joseph said, when asked after Saturday's practice if the Broncos had to make a roster move. "That's always an issue when you bring someone up, you have to expose someone else to the outside teams in the league. That's always a possibility.''

Crick, who led the Broncos' defensive linemen in playing time last season, had practiced on a limited basis Thursday, but was then held out of both Friday's and Saturday morning's practices.

"I think Jared is getting better, but he's not well enough to play a football game right now,'' Joseph said. "In our opinion, if we put him out there this week, which we could probably, it would hurt us down the road.''

It all means that 2016 second-round pick Adam Gotsis and Shelby Harris will get plenty of work at defensive end next to nose tackle Domata Peko against the Chargers. Harris is a third-year player who earned a roster spot with quality play in training camp: He led the Broncos with three sacks in the preseason.

"That's the way it's been throughout the preseason ... and that's what we expect Monday night,'' Joseph said. "That's why they're here ... what they did in the preseason I expect them to do Monday night.''

Joseph also said after Saturday's practice that running back Jamaal Charles closed out a good week of practice and is expected to play against the Chargers. Charles played in just one preseason game as the Broncos tried to regulate his work.

Charles practiced fully Friday and Saturday and Joseph said "he's ready to go.''