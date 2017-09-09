The Bears are signing DE Akiem Hicks to a four-year, $48M extension that includes $30M guaranteed, according to a source.

Hicks had a career-high seven sacks in 16 starts last season. He was entering the last year of his deal.

In talking to reporters in August, Hicks spoke confidently about his abilities on the field.

"I think you're always betting on yourself," Hicks said. "I think you're always saying to yourself, man, I'm going to do really good this year. I'm going to get a million sacks, I'm going to get a million tackles and I'm unstoppable. That's the way you approach every year and I think if you come back from that and you start putting restrictions on yourself then you're not going to get what you ultimately want."

Hicks was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 4, when he recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.