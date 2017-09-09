The Oakland Raiders have placed kicker Sebastian Janikowski on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Janikowski had been listed on the Raiders' injury report with a back injury.

The team signed Giorgio Tavecchio off the practice squad to kick. Tavecchio has spent time with the Raiders in the each of the past four preseasons, and has connected on a combined 9 of 11 field goal attempts in preseason action.

Janikowski, the Raiders' longest-tenured player and all-time leading scorer, made 82.9 percent of his kicks last season. Earlier this week, Janikowski had his contract reworked, lowering his base salary from $4.05 million to $3 million fully guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Janikowski's 1,799 points are the 10th most in NFL history, and his 268 games and 17 seasons played are Raiders records. In 2011, his 63-yard field goal at Denver tied the record for longest in league history at the time. He has converted 80.4 percent of his career field goal attempts and 98.9 percent of his extra point attempts.

His 55 field goals of at least 50 yards are an NFL record.

Information from ESPN's Paul Gutierrez was used in this report.