Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross paid to send family members of players, coaching staff and administration to Los Angeles on Friday night to avoid Hurricane Irma.

The team traveled nine days before kickoff to Southern California in preparation for Miami's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will be the Dolphins' first of the regular season; Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was postponed until Week 11 because of the storm.

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams were helpful to the Dolphins, and both teams offered the use of their facilities. The Dolphins chose to use Dallas' training camp site in Oxnard, California, to practice during the week.

Miami will begin preparation on Tuesday with a team meeting and be on the field Wednesday through Friday to prepare for the Sept. 17 game against the Chargers.

Ross also will pay to send family members back to Miami when the timing is appropriate.