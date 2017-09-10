New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be a game-time decision for the team's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And while the Giants believe Beckham is a game-time decision, there is real doubt whether he will play, sources told Schefter. Meetings are planned for Sunday to better assess Beckham's status.

Beckham injured his left ankle Aug. 21 against the Cleveland Browns. He has not practiced in almost three weeks since. He did some work on the side with a trainer Wednesday and Thursday but was seen doing only straight-line running.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr., who is dealing with a left ankle injury, will play in Sunday's opener only if he is cleared by the medical staff. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo emphatically stated earlier this week that Beckham's play would be a medical decision. Beckham will play against the Cowboys only if he is cleared by the medical staff. The decision will not be left up to the player or the coach.

If Beckham doesn't play, second-year receiver Roger Lewis is expected to take a majority of his snaps. Offseason acquisition Brandon Marshall would also be asked to play a bigger role.

Information from ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.