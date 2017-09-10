As Drew Brees heads into the final year on his contract, the Saints lack the ability to lock him into New Orleans with a tag.

Brees' contract contains a little-known, rarely-used clauses that prohibit the Saints from using their franchise tag on Brees, league sources told ESPN.

It doesn't mean Brees won't eventually re-sign with New Orleans, a city he loves and always will be connected to. But New Orleans lacks the flexibility to block him from leaving.

Even now, it is hard to imagine Brees leaving. But at age 38, Brees is not focused on his contract after this season; he is focused on Monday night, and opening this season against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Right now [no discussions are taking place]. I don't expect them to. I don't really desire them to," Brees, who led the NFL in passing yards for the seventh time last year with 5,208, said in July. "I just want to play football and help this team win."

Last year, under similar circumstances, Brees and the Saints worked out a one-year, $24.25 million extension just a few days before the regular-season opener so that he wouldn't become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Information from ESPN's Mike Triplett was used in this report.