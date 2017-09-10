Josh McCown won the New York Jets' starting quarterback job and, with it, the chance to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonus money.

McCown, 38, will earn $125,000 for starting Sunday's game in Buffalo, and $125,000 for every game he starts, on top of his $6 million fully guaranteed base salary. It is thought to be one of the largest per-game play-time bonuses in the NFL, if not the largest.

Josh McCown won the Jets' starting quarterback job in training camp. Elsa/Getty Images

The money could work against McCown later in the season, though. Should the Jets start struggling and fall out of the playoff race -- as most expect they will -- then the Jets would have incentive to bench McCown for one of their other younger quarterbacks, saving $125,000 against the salary cap.

McCown beat out Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty in an open competition for the starting job during training camp.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said McCown "gives us the best chance to win right now" when naming the 14-year veteran as New York's Week 1 starter.

McCown will be the Jets' fourth Week 1 starter in the past six seasons, following Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick.