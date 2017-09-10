Biggest NFL injuries of Week 1

Here are the most significant NFL players who got banged up in Week 1:

Sunday

Danny Woodhead, RB, Baltimore Ravens: Woodhead suffered a hamstring injury, and is doubtful to return, according to the team.

Stephon Tuitt, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Tuitt sustained a left arm injury, and is questionable to return, per the team.

Allen Robinson, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson left the game after suffering a left knee injury on the third play. Robinson caught a 17-yard pass from Blake Bortles on third-and-2 to convert the first down, but he was unable to walk to the sideline and was immediately attended to by Jaguars medical staff. Robinson eventually walked off the field and was taken to locker room to undergo further tests and was subsequently ruled out.

Thursday

Eric Berry, S, Kansas City Chiefs: Berry ruptured his Achilles tendon in the Chiefs' win over the Patriots, and has been placed on injured reserve, ending his 2017 season.

Danny Amendola, WR, New England Patriots: Amendola left the game and the Patriots' sideline during the second half of the game, and is assumed to be in the concussion protocol. As with any concussion, his return timeline is unclear.

Dont'a Hightower, LB, New England Patriots: Hightower suffered a knee injury during the loss to the Chiefs, but the issue is reportedly just a mild MCL strain.