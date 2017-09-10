The Philadelphia Eagles have returned the 2019 seventh-round pick they received in exchange for long-snapper Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

The return of the pick was first reported by Sports Radio 94 WIP.

Dorenbos will require open-heart surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm that was discovered in a follow-up physical following the trade to New Orleans. He was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list and later released on Saturday.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said Dorenbos has been researching options around the country to decide who will perform his surgery, which probably will take place in the next week or 10 days. "He and I have had a lot of chance to reflect over the last two days. He's an amazing guy," said Payton, who again credited Saints physician Dr. John Amoss for discovering Dorenbos' condition after he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles. "You know, [Dorenbos'] perspective, as you can imagine, has been outstanding. He looks at it in a way in which you could argue that the trade itself saved his life."

Since the intention was to have Dorenbos play for the Saints, the trade was rescinded.

Payton said this was an issue that Dorenbos had "genetically at birth" but couldn't say why it had not been discovered on previous physicals. Dorenbos spent the past 11 years with the Eagles after starting his career with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, and he had become one of the most beloved players among teammates and fans alike. He appeared in a franchise-record 162 consecutive regular-season games in Philly, tying wide receiver Harold Carmichael, and earned two Pro Bowl berths with the Eagles.

"Jon Dorenbos is like family to me and the Eagles," said Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffery Lurie via statement. "We are concerned for Jon first and foremost. Our thoughts are with him and his wife. At this time, we are all waiting to learn more about his situation."

Dorenbos has become a celebrity because of his remarkable talents as a magician, which made him a finalist on NBC's "America's Got Talent" in 2016.

ESPN's Mike Triplett contributed to this report.