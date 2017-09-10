As expected, the Cleveland Browns were joined by police officers, firefighters, EMTs and the military as they ran onto the field before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The same safety officials lined up on the sideline with the team during the national anthem.

Among those standing on the sideline with players was Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams. Numerous players locked arms with police officers. Owner Dee Haslam also locked arms with tight end Seth DeValve and a police officer.

No players knelt during the anthem, and two police officers forcefully joined arms with linebacker Christian Kirksey, who led the team in a prayer as a group of players knelt before the second preseason game.

Prior to the anthem, several players and coach Hue Jackson were featured on a video that spoke to the importance of unity and equality.