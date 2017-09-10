Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson left the team's game against the Houston Texans in the first quarter with a left knee injury and will not return.

Robinson was hurt on the third play of the game after he caught a 17-yard pass from Blake Bortles on third-and-2 to convert the first down. He was unable to walk to the sideline and was immediately attended to by the Jaguars' medical staff.

Robinson eventually walked off the field and was taken to the locker room to undergo further tests.

Robinson is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the sides have had preliminary extension discussions.

Robinson, who has 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns in his three-plus seasons, is the Jaguars' best receiver. His absence means the team will have to rely heavily on Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns as well as veteran Arrelious Benn, who is one of the team's core special-teams players. Additionally, undrafted rookie Keelan Cole likely will be more involved.