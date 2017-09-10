LANDOVER, MD -- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby was carted off the field after suffering a right ankle injury in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins.

Darby's ankle bent awkwardly as he planted while in coverage. He immediately went down in pain. Teammates, including fellow corner Sidney Jones and running back LeGarrette Blount, offered words of encouragement as he was placed on the cart, an air cast on his lower leg.

Ronald Darby was carted off after bending his ankle while planted for coverage. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Darby will not return to the game.

The Eagles acquired Darby from the Buffalo Bills in August in exchange for receiver Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick.

A 2015 second-round pick out of Florida State, Darby finished second in voting for defensive rookie of the year in 2015 before taking a bit of a step back last season. Asked what he liked about Darby, executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman pointed to his "rare speed" -- he ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine -- as well as his production on the ball. He only has two career interceptions but has racked up 33 pass breakups in 29 games.

The Eagles were very thin at the corner position prior to the trade, and they may be back to where they started depending on the severity of the injury.