Jeff Saturday breaks down Deshaun Watson's first drive as a Texan, which resulted in a touchdown. (0:32)

HOUSTON -- After one half of the Houston Texans' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Bill O'Brien benched Tom Savage for Deshaun Watson.

Savage and the Texans' offense were shut out in the first half. Savage was unable to drive the offense down the field, going 7-of-13 for 62 yards. The offensive line has struggled and allowed six first-half sacks.

Watson fired off his first career touchdown pass, a 4-yard pass, on his first drive to DeAndre Hopkins.

Jaguars DE Calais Campbell, playing in his first game with the team after signing in free agency, had 3.5 of those sacks, setting the franchise record for sacks in an entire game.

The Texans named Savage the starter early in the offseason, and O'Brien stuck by that, even after the team traded up in the first round to draft Watson. Savage outplayed Watson during training camp and the preseason, and O'Brien reiterated that Savage was his starting quarterback.

Texans linebacker Brian Cushing, tight end Ryan Griffin, TE C.J. Fiedorowicz and WR Bruce Ellington have been ruled out with concussions.