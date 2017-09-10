CINCINNATI -- Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead was carted off the field with a hamstring injury in the first quarter and didn't return.

Woodhead, a free-agent pickup this year, was key on Baltimore's opening drive. He caught three passes for 33 yards (picking up first downs on each one) and ran the ball once for four yards.

But, on the last play of the drive, Woodhead held his hamstring as he fell to the ground. He was helped to the sideline by trainers and was declared doubtful for the rest of the game.

Woodhead missed the last two preseason games with a hamstring injury. His season ended last year with a torn ACL.

The injury to Woodhead left the Ravens with two healthy running backs: Terrance West and Buck Allen.