          Ravens RB Danny Woodhead carted off field with hamstring injury in first quarter

          Woodhead injury a tough blow to Ravens (0:30)

          ESPN fantasy analyst Mike Clay says Danny Woodhead's hamstring injury makes Terrance West the Ravens top option in fantasy. (0:30)

          4:38 PM ET
          • Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
            • University of Maryland graduate
            • Lives in the Baltimore area with his wife and son
            Follow on Twitter

          CINCINNATI -- Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead was carted off the field with a hamstring injury in the first quarter and didn't return to the game. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 20-0.

          Woodhead, a free-agent pickup this year, was key on Baltimore's opening drive. He caught three passes for 33 yards (picking up first downs on each one) and ran the ball once for four yards.

          But, on the last play of the drive, Woodhead held his hamstring as he fell to the ground. He was helped to the sideline by trainers and was declared doubtful for the rest of the game.

          Woodhead missed the last two preseason games with a hamstring injury. His season ended last year with a torn ACL.

          The injury to Woodhead left the Ravens with two healthy running backs: Terrance West and Buck Allen.

