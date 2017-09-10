Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette gets across the goal line for a 1-yard TD against Houston's tough defense to put Jacksonville up 12-0. (0:31)

Leonard Fournette had the best debut by a Jacksonville Jaguars running back in franchise history. That's saying a lot considering that Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew were among the NFL's top backs during their playing careers with the team.

Fournette ran for 100 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in the Jaguars' 29-7 victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, making him the first Jaguars running back to surpass 100 yards in their first NFL game. In fact, Fournette is just the fourth Jaguars rookie running back to rush for 100 or more yards in a game.

Jaguars WR Robinson (knee) leaves game Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson left the team's game against the Houston Texans in the first quarter with a left knee injury and did not return. Robinson was hurt on the game's third play after he caught a 17-yard pass from Blake Bortles. 1 Related

In addition to Taylor (the franchise's all-time leading rusher) and Jones-Drew (second on the team's all-time rushing list), T.J. Yeldon also ran for more than 100 yards twice in 2015. Taylor did it six times in 1998, and Jones-Drew did it twice in 2006.

Fournette's longest run was 17 yards, but it was his ability to elude potential tacklers at the line of scrimmage and avoid negative plays that was the key to his success.

The Jaguars' offensive line, which had struggled throughout the preseason, did a good job of neutralizing the Texans' defensive front and gave Fournette plenty of creases to exploit. Fournette did the bulk of his work in the first half, carrying the ball 17 times and catching three passes for 24 yards. He scored his touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the Texans' 1-yard line, finishing the run by driving his helmet into the chest of linebacker Brian Cushing at the goal line.

The Jaguars drafted Fournette fourth overall after a three-year career at LSU in which he ran for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns. Fournette left the Tigers with 23 school records, including rushing yards per game (119.7) and consecutive 100-yard rushing games (nine).