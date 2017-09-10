GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Seahawks starting cornerback Jeremy Lane was ejected from Seattle's opener against Green Bay after officials deemed that he threw a punch at Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

Editor's Picks Officials made an error on Jeremy Lane ejection call What referee John Parry saw as a "punch" by Jeremy Lane looked on replay to be two players tangled up and no evidence of a punch.

Lane was involved in a scuffle with Adams at the end of a wild play in the first quarter. Seahawks rookie defensive lineman Nazair Jones intercepted an Aaron Rodgers pass at the line of scrimmage. An illegal block in the back on Seattle during Jones' return negated what would have been a touchdown.

Lane's ejection elevates rookie Shaquill Griffin into the No. 2 cornerback role opposite Richard Sherman.

The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.