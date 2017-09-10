SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster's first NFL game might have come to an abrupt end late in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers.

Foster walked back on to the Niners' sideline still in full uniform with about 12 and a half minutes to go in the second quarter. He was moving a bit gingerly but was walking without help.

On a second-down draw play by Carolina with 3:33 left in the first quarter, Foster moved toward Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, but his foot appeared to catch as he lunged forward. Foster immediately grabbed for his lower right leg as medical personnel rushed to him.

Soon after, a cart came on the field to take Foster to the locker room as Niners fans chanted his name. Foster's injury was announced as a leg issue, and his return was labeled questionable. Ray-Ray Armstrong replaced him with the starting defense.

The Panthers scored on a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton to receiver Russell Shepard on the next play.

Before the injury, Foster had been making a strong first impression. He had three tackles, one for loss and a pass defended on the first two-plus defensive series.