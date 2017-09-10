CLEVELAND -- DeShone Kizer didn't get a win in his NFL debut, but he did get respect.

His coach -- and more importantly his opponents -- said Kizer's play and persistence were impressive, as the rookie finished 20-of-30 for 222 yards with one touchdown throwing, one running and one interception in the Cleveland Browns' 21-18 season opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His final touchdown came with 3:50 left, and had the defense been able to get the ball back, he would have had a chance for an uplifting comeback.

"I like DeShone," coach Hue Jackson said. "I like the feel of him on the sideline with me. I love our communication. He did some good things. There are some opportunities that he is going to be the first to tell you he wish he had back. That is going to happen to a young quarterback, but this guy gave us a chance. He put the team in position to give us an opportunity to make something special happen."

The Steelers also noticed Kizer's performance.

"He had some good moxie," Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward said, adding Kizer is "a pretty balanced kid."

"We're both from northwest Ohio, both wear number seven," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "I thought he played a great game. He did some great things against a defense that gets after it, but I told him afterward, 'what an awesome start.'

"I know it's not getting a win, but just to play the way he did, I was proud of him."

DeShone Kizer finished 20-for-30 with an 85.7 rating but was sacked seven times and took some tough hits. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Kizer said he felt comfortable and very little caught him by surprise. He stood in the pocket and at times called plays at the line. He guided touchdown drives of 68 and 73 yards, but scored on just three of 10 possession.

"Obviously, there are some drives that we are proud of and that we are headed in the right direction on, but there were also some lulls within the game that we have to try to cut back on," Kizer said.

The main concern: He was sacked seven times and took two serious hits at the end of scrambles, one from Ryan Shazier that was flagged because Kizer had slid well before he was hit.

"He's got to take care of himself a little bit better," Jackson said. "We all know that. He can't keep taking hits like that."

Kizer also stressed he has to be more consistent throughout the game and said his expectations will never allow him to accept a moral victory.

"The competitor in me probably will never think that way," he said. "I know that we have got to show who we are and the progress that we are making. That is being able to go against what is known as one of the better teams in our conference consistently that way.

"Now, we need to go out there and make sure that the lulls that we talked about earlier are eliminated and that we are driving that ball down as much as we can. Every time that we go out there, we are expecting to score points."

The first Browns series ended in the worst way possible, as a punt on fourth-and-19 was blocked and recovered by the Steelers in the end zone for a touchdown.

Kizer did not act or play like a rookie. In past years, that 7-0 deficit would have quickly ballooned to 27-0. But Kizer didn't flinch; he brought the Browns back to tie with a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter on a quarterback sneak.

After the Steelers pulled ahead by 11, he guided a fourth quarter drive that brought the Browns to within three. Kizer hit Corey Coleman on fourth down for the three-yard score.

In between he had some good throws and a bad one that was intercepted. But overall he showed the "moxie" Heyward referred to that allowed the Browns to challenge for the upset.

"Me and him are joined at the hip," Jackson said. "And I think he's going to be a really good player."