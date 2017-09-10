Cardinals RB David Johnson appears to injure his wrist on a 24-yard catch, but stayed in the game. He re-aggravated the injury on a fumble on the next drive and would leave the game. (0:22)

DETROIT -- The Arizona Cardinals are waiting to find out the severity of running back David Johnson's wrist injury, coach Bruce Arians said following a 35-23 loss on Sunday.

Johnson appeared to have hurt his wrist after a 24-yard catch in the third quarter, but Arians said the injury happened when Johnson fumbled the ball on the only play of Arizona's next drive. Johnson left the game and did not return.

"We'll find out the severity of that," Arians said after the game.

According to Pro Football Talk, the results of Johnson's X-rays came back negative. Arians declined to confirm the report.

"I don't know anything about X-rays yet," he said.

Johnson struggled to get going all game. He finished with 23 rushing yards on 11 carries and six receptions for 68 yards, giving him 91 yards from scrimmage. He started the previous season with more than 100 yards from scrimmage in his first 15 games.

This is the second straight game in which Johnson suffered an injury. He left the season finale in January with a sprained MCL.