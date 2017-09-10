CHICAGO -- The fear is that Bears wide receiver Kevin White broke his collarbone and will have to undergo season-ending surgery, league sources told ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano.

White exited Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at the 9:43 mark of the fourth quarter after catching a short pass for no gain. The former first-round pick immediately walked off the field following the play and went into the Bears' sideline injury tent for further examination. White was later taken to the locker room and officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.

White was observed after the game in a sling and holding his wrist to stabilize the injured side of his body. He left Soldier Field in an ambulance.

White, the seventh overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft, appeared in just four regular-season games in his first two seasons in the league because of two fractures in his leg.

Last year, White was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a severe high ankle sprain that resulted in a fractured fibula in his left leg in Week 4. As a rookie, White developed a stress fracture in his left shin. At the time of that injury, he had a steel rod inserted into his tibia to stabilize the left leg.

"When you've been through that and he's done it, and it's happened again, it's happened again, done it, and it sucks," Bears tight end Zach Miller said. "You can't control that stuff. Kevin is such a good football player. He's had unfortunate stuff happen to him early in his career. It won't derail the kid. It won't. I mean, if I can do it, he can do it.

"I mean, I'm from a little town of 300 people and came from Division II and have been in this thing for a long time. Bounced back from a lot of injuries. Kevin can do the same exact thing. Hopefully it's not terrible. That's a blow to our football team. It's a blow to him, but it's a blow to us, too. He'll bounce back. He's got to. He doesn't have a choice."

With Cameron Meredith already on injured reserve with torn knee ligaments, the Bears hoped that White would emerge as the club's No. 1 wide receiver.

White finished the game with two receptions for 6 yards on four targets.