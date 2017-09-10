LOS ANGELES -- The Indianapolis Colts benched starting quarterback Scott Tolzien in favor of Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter of their 46-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Tolzien, who has been starting in Andrew Luck's absence since April, threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns, including one of the Colts' first offensive series, and he was nearly intercepted a third time if not for receiver Donte Moncrief getting called for a face mask penalty while breaking up the pass near the Colts' sideline.

Tolzien, who entered the game 0-2-1 as a starter in his career, finished 9-of-18 for 128 yards with two interceptions and was sacked four times. The Colts acquired Brissett from the New England Patriots for receiver Phillip Dorsett on Sept. 2. Brissett's first pass was a 50-yard completion to Moncrief. The Colts scored a touchdown two plays later to cut the Rams' lead to 37-9.

Brissett finished 2-for-3 passing for 51 yards. He also led the Colts on their only touchdown drive of the game.

Indianapolis does not have a timetable on Luck's return from his right shoulder surgery, which he had in January.