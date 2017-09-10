ARLINGTON, Texas -- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not play in Sunday night's opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham was among the Giants' inactives for the contest after testing out his injured ankle in warmups. He was listed as questionable for the contest.

Beckham injured his left ankle Aug. 21 in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and has not practiced since. He did some work on the side with a trainer Wednesday and Thursday but was seen doing only straight-line running.

Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be taking a seat when the team kicks off its season Sunday night in Dallas. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

He was officially listed as did not practice for the team's practices on Wednesday and Thursday. The team also said he wouldn't have participated if they practiced Friday.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo emphatically stated earlier this week that Beckham will play against the Cowboys only if he is cleared by the medical staff and that the decision will not be left up to the player or the coach.

With Beckham sidelined, second-year receiver Roger Lewis is expected to take a majority of his snaps. Offseason acquisition Brandon Marshall is also expected to play a bigger role.