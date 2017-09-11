The Pittsburgh Steelers fear defensive end Stephon Tuitt suffered a torn biceps Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If an MRI that, according to sources, is scheduled Monday confirms that the biceps is torn, Tuitt would miss the season.

Editor's Picks DE Tuitt gets 5-year extension from Steelers Stephon Tuitt was given a five-year extension, making the Steelers the only NFL team with two DEs in a 3-4 scheme with contracts in excess of $50 million.

Tuitt signed an extension Saturday that is part of a new six-year deal. Sources told Schefter that deal is worth $61 million.

Tuitt, a second-round pick in 2014, has 108 tackles and 11.5 sacks in three seasons and added a tackler in Sunday's win over the Browns.