The Pittsburgh Steelers fear defensive end Stephon Tuitt suffered a torn biceps Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
If an MRI that, according to sources, is scheduled Monday confirms that the biceps is torn, Tuitt would miss the season.
Tuitt signed an extension Saturday that is part of a new six-year deal. Sources told Schefter that deal is worth $61 million.
Tuitt, a second-round pick in 2014, has 108 tackles and 11.5 sacks in three seasons and added a tackler in Sunday's win over the Browns.