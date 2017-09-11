ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jason Witten has another piece of Dallas Cowboys history.

With an 11-yard catch in the second quarter of Sunday's season opener against the New York Giants, Witten became the Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving yards, eclipsing a mark held by Michael Irvin since 1995.

In 2012, Witten, 35, broke Irvin's record for most receptions. He entered Sunday's game with 1,089 catches, which ranks him seventh in franchise history and second in NFL history among tight ends. Witten, who is in his 15th season, already held the team records for catches, yards and touchdowns by a tight end.

He caught 110 passes in 2012, which was the most by a tight end in NFL history and one off Irvin's team record for most receptions in a season. Witten has 21 100-yard receiving games, the most by a tight end in team history.

On Oct. 28, 2012, against the Giants, he caught 18 passes, the most by a Cowboy and the most in a game by a tight end in league history. He owns the team record for most consecutive games played (220) and consecutive games started (164).

He tied Ed "Too Tall" Jones' record for most games in Cowboys history (224) Sunday and will set the mark next week at the Denver Broncos.

From 1988-99, Irvin caught 750 passes for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowl pick and one of the Cowboys' catalysts to three Super Bowl wins in the 1990s. In 2007, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.