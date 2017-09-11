Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick suffered a broken left hand in Sunday's 19-3 win against the New York Giants, but coach Jason Garrett said the team is optimistic that Scandrick can return "sooner rather than later."

He will likely undergo surgery on Monday, a source said.

Scandrick suffered the injury in the second quarter. He immediately came off the field and headed to the X-ray room. He watched the rest of the game with his hand taped.

In 2012, Scandrick suffered a broken left hand on Thanksgiving and required surgery. He missed the final five games of the season.

This past offseason was Scandrick's most productive since 2014. He missed the 2015 season with torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his knee and then missed four games last season with hamstring strains.

With Scandrick out, the Cowboys moved Anthony Brown into his role in the base and nickel defenses. Rookie Chidobe Awuzie, who had limited work in the preseason because of a hamstring strain, moved to an outside cornerback role in the nickel defense.