Marvin Lewis discusses how turnovers hurt the Bengals in a 20-0 loss to the Ravens while Andy Dalton puts the onus on his shoulders. (1:11)

Andy Dalton wasn't just bad on Sunday. He was all-time bad.

The Bengals quarterback's performance against the Ravens put him on the list of bottom five single-game Total QBR performances in the history of the statistic, which dates back to 2006.

Dalton's traditional numbers were ugly too, but remember that Total QBR condenses a lot more information into a single number than, say, regular passer rating. It considers how credit should be divided with teammates, the down and distance on a quarterback's action plays, the strength of the opposing defense, the rushing contributions of a quarterback, whether plays occur in garbage time, and more. And for Dalton, that all added up for disaster. But at least he can now say he's on a list with Peyton Manning.

Below we'll count down the five worst single-game QBR performances since 2006 among starters who had at least 20 action plays in their contest. Keep in mind that QBR is a rate stat, not a counting stat, as some of these quarterbacks did not last a full game.

5. Arizona Cardinals QB John Skelton, Week 11, 2011 at 49ers

Total QBR: 0.7

Skelton took over for an injured Kevin Kolb in midseason and had started two contests in 2011 prior to his fateful clash with the Niners that November. 15 of Skelton's 20 action plays that day had a negative expected points value, though none could compare to his first-quarter interception. Skelton had second-and-2, a favorable down and distance, and wasn't under duress when he threw a short pass to his left that was intercepted by Patrick Willis. And then Skelton threw two more picks before he was mercifully benched. The Cardinals lost, 23-7.

4. Cleveland Browns QB Ken Dorsey, Week 16, 2008 vs. Bengals

Total QBR: 0.6

Dorsey was on the field because the quarterbacks in front of him, Derek Anderson and Brady Quinn, were out with injuries. And by the end of this one, Dorsey was injured too.

His three interceptions in the game were his three worst plays from an expected points standpoint, though the two sacks he suffered -- quarterbacks receive part of the blame for sacks in QBR -- didn't help either. Dorsey's most damaging interception was a pass just a few yards beyond the line of scrimmage intended for Braylon Edwards that Leon Hall picked off and returned to the house.

Dorsey and the Browns were ultimately outdueled by Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Bengals, 14-0. It was the final appearance of Dorsey's NFL career.

3. Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton, Week 1, 2017 vs. Ravens

Total QBR: 0.6

Unlike the previous two quarterbacks, Dalton is a Week 1 starter and a franchise quarterback. He's proven to be a very good signal-caller for much of his career. But not on Sunday.

Dalton actually had four plays in which he himself cost his team more than a whole expected point. What were they? Interception. Interception. Sack-fumble. Interception.

Oh, and he had another interception too for good measure. And he wasn't under duress for any of those picks.

The 2017 season got off to a less than stellar start for Bengals QB Andy Dalton. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Of the four interceptions, the one Dalton threw to C.J. Mosley in the second quarter was the costliest. Why? Mostly because it came in the end zone.

Dalton converted first downs on three of nine third-down attempts (with two interceptions) but only on one of those conversions did he actually throw past the sticks.

He did manage to stay in the game, however, so that's something. The Bengals lost, 20-0.

2. Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler, Week 4, 2010 at Giants

Total QBR: 0.5

In this case, it wasn't really about the turnovers. It was about the sacks.

Nine sacks, to be specific. All in the first half, before Cutler was knocked out of this one with a concussion. The sacks hurt Cutler's QBR to varying degrees, but ultimately Cutler's piece of the blame amounted to a total of -5.81 expected points on those nine plays.

Cutler was replaced by backup Todd Collins, who didn't last long himself and had to be replaced by third-string QB Caleb Hanie.

Cutler did throw an interception too, intended for Greg Olsen and picked off by Terrell Thomas, and that was his costliest play.

It's hard to believe given all that, but the Bears entered that game with a 3-0 record and went on to reach the NFC Championship before losing to the Giants.

1. Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning, Week 10, 2015 vs. Chiefs

Total QBR: 0.3

Before Manning and the Broncos won the Super Bowl, before he took his job back from Brock Osweiler, and before he was sat down with a plantar fascia injury, there was this game. The worst QBR game, ever.

He may be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time but this was perhaps his lowest moment, when he was a shell of himself clinging to his talents.

He had almost as many interceptions (four) as completions (five). Throw in a pair of sacks and a fumble, and the fact that Gary Kubiak had seen enough to put in Osweiler late in the third quarter, and it's easy to understand why this could qualify for the worst QBR game ever .

And those five completions? Only one of them traveled in the air more than two yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Two. Yards.

The Broncos lost to the Chiefs, 29-13.

Unlike most of the other quarterbacks on this list, it all worked out for Manning. He pushed past the bad game and the bad foot and got himself a ring.

That's the kind of rebound Dalton can only dream of.

Hank Gargiulo contributed to this article.

For more from ESPN Analytics, visit the ESPN Analytics Index.